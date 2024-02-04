A Walk Through The Past

Out in the Wolds midday, looking for landscape photographs and we found ourselves in the village of Binbrook. We could see the hangars and control tower of RAF Binbrook, which is actually in the village of Brookenby (to confuse the Germans in WW2, RAF camps are rarely named where they actually are) so we headed up to take a look.



My dad served at RAF Binbrook twice in his career, 1956-59 and 1974-76, both times working on the English Electric Lightning (an amazing aircraft in its day). Binbrook closed as an operational RAF Station in 1987 (coincidentally the year my Dad passed away). We walked around the heritage centre and it’s littered with bits of Lightnings, nose cones, fuselages, wings and even Rolls Royce engines. The site is a business park now, the memorial to the Royal Australian Air Force who flew Lancasters out of Binbrook during WW2 is sadly shabby and run down.



Thanks for dripping by.