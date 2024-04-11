National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum is situated just south of the village of Alrewas on approximately 150 acres (61 ha; 0.23 sq mi) of old gravel workings, 5 miles north of Lichfield, Staffordshire,



It was our annual visit to the NMA to pay our respect to those that served and to those that didn’t come home. The central memorial of the NMA has the names of every British Serviceman and Woman who died whilst deployed since the end of the 2nd World War: Four of those named were known to me and ‘there by the grace of God’ my name is not engraved on that wall.



At the going down of the sun, we shall remember them.