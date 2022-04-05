Sign up
Photo 827
Lasso the Moon
I recently read a poem that encompasses all about this photo:
Do you see what I have done?
Took out my lasso
and caught the moon for you
my little girl, apple of my eye
always want you to shine
as bright as I have shone
if I could harness
the energies of the moon's light
I would shower moonbeams
all over you, my darling child
play with the stars
reach for the planets
explore other galaxies
what better gift could I give
than the whole world of glow
so that like a lantern
you will always be lit up
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Tracy
