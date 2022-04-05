Lasso the Moon

I recently read a poem that encompasses all about this photo:



Do you see what I have done?

Took out my lasso

and caught the moon for you



my little girl, apple of my eye

always want you to shine

as bright as I have shone



if I could harness

the energies of the moon's light

I would shower moonbeams

all over you, my darling child



play with the stars

reach for the planets

explore other galaxies



what better gift could I give

than the whole world of glow

so that like a lantern

you will always be lit up