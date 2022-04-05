Previous
Lasso the Moon by photogypsy
Photo 827

Lasso the Moon

I recently read a poem that encompasses all about this photo:

Do you see what I have done?
Took out my lasso
and caught the moon for you

my little girl, apple of my eye
always want you to shine
as bright as I have shone

if I could harness
the energies of the moon's light
I would shower moonbeams
all over you, my darling child

play with the stars
reach for the planets
explore other galaxies

what better gift could I give
than the whole world of glow
so that like a lantern
you will always be lit up
5th April 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
