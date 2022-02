Stumped

This big wooden... thing... is found at the entrance to a local conservation area. To be honest, I don't know what it is-- a driftwood sculpture, perhaps?-- but I think it's interesting to look at! Chris thinks it's a very large and complex tree root that the conservation authority has chosen to display. When I was growing up there was a similar but much smaller thing in our yard that our cat liked to play on. We always just called it her stump!