Wood Lattice Truss Bridge

We went to a park in one of our neighbour cities, Guelph, and crossed the wood lattice truss bridge. I have been driving by this bridge most of my life and I'm find of it, but I've never seen it up close before!



The bridge was built in 1992 by members of the Timber Framers Guild of North America. About 400 hundred members of the guild worked on the bridge, which was constructed using a design and methods from the 19th century.