Tiny Music Box

This little music box feels like a remnant from another life these days.



I have a good friend who loves to host Christmas parties. She's an ESL teacher who is married to a man from Japan, and her party guests are usually a fun mixture of her old friends, other immigrants her husband has met here, and international students staying in Canada over the holidays. There is usually a gift exchange game of some kind, and this tiny music box was my gift one year. I believe the giver was a student who has probably been back in Japan for years now. We were complete strangers but her gift was just perfect for me (a tiny wooden music box that plays Pachelbel's Canon in D) and still brings me joy.