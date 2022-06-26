Previous
Next
Red Berries by princessicajessica
Photo 122

Red Berries

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

I saw these berries on a walk in the woods. I was surprised to see such red berries in June; I normally think of them as something you see later in the year, not right at the beginning of summer.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise