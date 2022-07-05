Sign up
100 / 365
Feather Find
We went for a little walk in the woods today, and I found this feather! I believe it to be a secondary wing feather from a Sharp-Shinned Hawk.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
100
photos
8
followers
10
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
5th July 2022 7:43pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
feather
,
hawk
,
sharp-shinned hawk
,
seen on my hike
