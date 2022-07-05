Previous
Feather Find by princessicajessica
100 / 365

Feather Find

We went for a little walk in the woods today, and I found this feather! I believe it to be a secondary wing feather from a Sharp-Shinned Hawk.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
