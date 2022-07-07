No Matter What the Future Brings...

On 7/7/22 we celebrated 8 full years of marriage and kicked off #9! Things are definitely different from what we expected they would be back in 2014, but at least we're still by each other's side.
These are a couple of things I made while Chris was so sick and required prolonged isolation earlier in the pandemic. I don't think I've lit them up since he came back, but on our wedding anniversary this year I turned the lights on for the evening. The things in the bottom of the photo frame are origami stars from our wedding centrepieces-- I folded literally thousands of those little things for our "Star Festival" wedding reception!
Another song reference for the title today. This time it's the song that we were dancing to in the wedding photo-- Vera Lynn's recording of As Time Goes By: https://youtu.be/CPOq7Bi2BEY