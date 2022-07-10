Oldest Log House in Ontario

This afternoon we went for a walk in one of our region's large parks, Waterloo Park. The community panicked recently when the llama enclosure at the park caught fire; it still smells like wood smoke in that area, but miraculously none of the animals were hurt and we saw the llamas happy in their temporary enclosure today!



We also saw this old schoolhouse, which was built in 1820. When the community outgrew the schoolhouse a couple decades later it became a private residence and was the home of a former slave (Levi Carroll) and his family until the early 1890s. In 1894 the town bought the former school and moved it to the park. It is now the oldest standing school building in our region and the oldest known log house in Ontario!