Previous
Next
Canada Thistle by princessicajessica
104 / 365

Canada Thistle

A "Canada Thistle" (which is an invasive species here in Canada!) growing on the bank of the Speed River. I think this thistle is a little funny as it looks so unkempt!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise