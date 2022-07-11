Previous
Miniature Sunflowers? by princessicajessica
Photo 133

Miniature Sunflowers?

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!


We saw these flowers while walking on a local trail. They looked very much like sunflowers, but we're tiny. I'm not sure what they were, though Black-Eyed Susans have been suggested to me.
