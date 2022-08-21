Burlington Bay Skyway

The Burlington Bay Skyway spans the Burlington Bay Canal between the cities of Hamilton and Burlington. This photo was taken from the Hamilton side. The bridge is part of the Queen Elizabeth Way and it carries 8 lanes of highway traffic. It sees approximately 150, 000 vehicles per day.



There is a lift bridge down at the level where I took this photo, but nowadays it's used mostly by local traffic (or, occasionally, if the Skyway needs to be closed)-- since 1958 the Skyway, with a clearance below of about 37m/120ft, has let the highway traffic keep flowing much more smoothly while shipping traffic passes underneath.