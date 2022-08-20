Going Against the Current

The bridge in this picture is Guelph's Gordon Street Bridge, as seen from underneath a big silver maple in Royal City Park.



I took pretty much exactly the same shot both with the paddleboarder and without her, but I decided to post the one that she's in. I liked the bit of colour that she adds to the scene and thought she gave a nice glimpse of life in a river town. She's going against the current in this photo-- this is the Speed River and the place where the Eramosa enters it is not far on the other side of that bridge-- but she's doing it gracefully!