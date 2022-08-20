Previous
Next
Going Against the Current by princessicajessica
140 / 365

Going Against the Current

The bridge in this picture is Guelph's Gordon Street Bridge, as seen from underneath a big silver maple in Royal City Park.

I took pretty much exactly the same shot both with the paddleboarder and without her, but I decided to post the one that she's in. I liked the bit of colour that she adds to the scene and thought she gave a nice glimpse of life in a river town. She's going against the current in this photo-- this is the Speed River and the place where the Eramosa enters it is not far on the other side of that bridge-- but she's doing it gracefully!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise