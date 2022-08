Crescent

I'm not completely sure which species of crescent butterfly this is, but I think it might be a Pearl Crescent.



When I first saw it, I thought it was a Skipper because it was tiny and orange, but then it perched and opened its wings and I saw the markings. It looks a lot like a Northern Crescent, but it was so small compared to the Northern Crescents I'm used to, and I understand that Pearls and Northerns can be very hard to differentiate.



I wish my citizen science app wasn't down today!