Changing Colour

Last weekend we had the Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope; this weekend was the Terry Fox Run. We usually help organise our city's run, but the Terry Fox Foundation is back to full-scale in person events this year and our household is not, so we just signed up to do the it virtually this time around. We walked it, and we did it on the trails at our nearest Provincial Park, Bronte Creek.



We saw a few little creatures and some interesting plants. The change of seasons felt very evident as we saw lots of berries, asters, and fungi. Leaves are changing and falling here these days too, though there is still more green to be seen than other colours. This colourful leaf was one of the ones that we encountered on a paved section of trail. It was a bit damp as there'd been a sprinkle of rain earlier in the day.