Teal Christmas Crafting

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



Teal is an important colour in our house, so I was excited to find this set of teal coloured frosted glass ornaments. Each of the ornaments we already own is different though, so we thought it might be fun to use the silver of the caps as an accent colour and make each of these ornaments unique too! I did not finish all 8 in time for Christmas, lol, but I got these three done.