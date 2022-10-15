Previous
Let Your Light Shine by princessicajessica
Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We passed by this church very late at night and I thought the interior light shining through the stained glass looked pretty cool from the very dark street.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
