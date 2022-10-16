Standing Man

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



Chris and I visited Donald Forster Sculpture Park, which is part of the Art Gallery of Guelph on the U of G campus. It's the largest sculpture park at a public gallery in our country. It's also considered one of the best and most diverse.



This guy was not my favourite work in the park, but I liked the picture he made with the brightly coloured leaves behind him. The sculpture is called Standing Man, and it was made by George Boileau.