Pokeweed by princessicajessica
189 / 365

Pokeweed

I learned a new weed today!

Apparently this is pokeweed. It's significantly toxic, but parts of it can be eaten if prepared correctly.

Pink is my favourite colour and I was surprised to see this bright pink at the edge of the autumn woods today. Elsewhere on the plant there were some lovely lighter shades as well.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details

