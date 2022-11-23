Butterfly Garden Chapel

Chris had to drive through the town of Fergus recently and he noticed "a little church in the backyard of a regular church." He knows I like wayside chapels ("tiny churches") so he wanted us to go back and investigate it together.



After visiting and looking things up online, we think this "chapel" is just a backdrop, not a real chapel, but it was still interesting to see. It seems the church has turned its yard into an outdoor event venue, largely for weddings, and apparently one of the places that couples can have their marriage ceremony is "in front of the chapel," so it seems like people can't go inside it.



The actual church is St. James Anglican, and it sort of matches the chapel, being the same colour and featuring a square tower with a cross on it. The church's tower also had battlements at one time but it doesn't really anymore. The spaces have been filled in and a different style of roof added.