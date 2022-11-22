Previous
Next
Inside Smoke's by princessicajessica
Photo 254

Inside Smoke's

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We had poutine for supper, and I took this photo of the wall behind the eating counter while waiting at the take-out counter for our food to be ready.

If anyone is unfamiliar, poutine is a popular food here in Canada. In its classic form, poutine is just fries with cheese curds and hot gravy on top.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise