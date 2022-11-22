Inside Smoke's

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



We had poutine for supper, and I took this photo of the wall behind the eating counter while waiting at the take-out counter for our food to be ready.



If anyone is unfamiliar, poutine is a popular food here in Canada. In its classic form, poutine is just fries with cheese curds and hot gravy on top.