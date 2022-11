The Pickle Forks

The Pickle Forks is an abstract sculpture on the University of Waterloo campus. The four colourful pieces of it were originally separate, but the sculptures were put in storage for a time (I think because of construction) and when they were eventually reinstalled in a new location, they were reconfigured into this "multi-tool." According to UW, "The work is actually called 'A Sculpture Environment.' But even the artist calls them pickle forks."