Folk Art Blue Jays

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



In Markham, we saw the Pride of Canada carousel. It's a very modern folk art carousel, created (not the mechanism that runs the carousel, but everything else) by two Canadian-born artists-- "junk art" sculptor Patrick Amiot and painter Brigitte Laurent. It has a "Canadiana" theme; in place of the traditional horses there are things like Mounties, animals associated with Canada (like bears and moose), the Bluenose... the chariots are Niagara Falls and Whistler... etc. In addition to these blue jays outside of the carousel, there are more like them on top of it.



The building made to house the carousel is predominantly made of glass-- you can see it in the background here. In the upper left you can also see the spinning carousel reflected in its building's mirrored ceiling.