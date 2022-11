Umbrellas on a Rainy Day

I thought this rainy afternoon was an appropriate time to photograph Dancing Umbrellas, a 14m tall kinetic sculpture in Waterloo. It was made by Canadian artist Ron Baird about ten years ago. The umbrellas are black and yellow, which are the city's colours-- I don't know if that's why they were made in those colours or not, but it's certainly an interesting coincidence if it wasn't intentional.