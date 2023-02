Empty Nest

Since this weekend is the Great Backyard Bird Count, we're trying to do a lot of birdwatching. We went for a walk at a local conservation area that we like, and in addition to some birds we saw this tiny nest from a previous (probably last year's) breeding season. It was pretty tiny, it probably would have for in the palm of my hand (and I don't have very big hands, lol). Bird highlights of the day were a Brown Creeper, a Golden-Crested Kinglet, and a pair of Trumpeter Swans.