Primping and Preening

Last winter we had a pair of mourning doves that liked to shelter on our side porch/in our doorways, especially during winter storms. There was a pair in the same spot today, behaving much the same way, so we think they might be the same doves. I got some close-up shots of each of them, including this one of the male (we think) preening his feathers with his eyes shut tight and his little bluish eyelid showing!



As you can see, there's a big mess of birdseed on our porch, but I think the squirrels are the culprits, not our doves!