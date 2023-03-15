Previous
A Strong Foundation by princessicajessica
A Strong Foundation

Just something I happened to see while out and about today-- a heart-shaped stone in a house's foundation! It reminded me of a dark-coloured, heart-shaped chocolate "stone" that ended up in my gingerbread house's "foundation" a few months ago!
15th March 2023

Jessica Eby

