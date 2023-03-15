Sign up
313 / 365
A Strong Foundation
Just something I happened to see while out and about today-- a heart-shaped stone in a house's foundation! It reminded me of a dark-coloured, heart-shaped chocolate "stone" that ended up in my gingerbread house's "foundation" a few months ago!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
314
photos
11
followers
11
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th March 2023 5:10pm
Tags
stone
,
love
,
heart
,
fieldstone
,
found heart
,
natural heart
,
love is all around us
,
accidental heart
