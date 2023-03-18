Previous
Maple Syrup Time by princessicajessica
Photo 369

Maple Syrup Time

Before the year ends I'm trying to fill the gaps in my 2023 calendar where I took photos but didn't upload them.

At this time of year, tapped trees are a pretty common sight around here-- even just in people's front yards! The buckets are collecting sap to be boiled down and made into maple syrup/sugar.
