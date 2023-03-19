Sign up
316 / 365
Watching You Watching Me
We saw a pair of white-tailed deer this evening and watched them for a little while. I caught this guy watching us back!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Tags
wildlife
,
winter
,
deer
,
white-tailed deer
,
ndao13
