Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
The Spit
There is a replica Spitfire mounted on the roof of a local (Kitchener) business. It's tough to get a good angle to photograph it, but it's interesting to see. Not something you see many places, that's for sure!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
320
photos
11
followers
11
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
22nd March 2023 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
wwii
,
aviation
,
spitfire
,
ww2
,
second world war
,
fighter plane
,
sww
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close