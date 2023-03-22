Previous
The Spit by princessicajessica
320 / 365

The Spit

There is a replica Spitfire mounted on the roof of a local (Kitchener) business. It's tough to get a good angle to photograph it, but it's interesting to see. Not something you see many places, that's for sure!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
