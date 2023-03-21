Sign up
318 / 365
Rocking My Socks
...for World Down Syndrome Day!
Just a quick snap for social media today. I always do the mismatched socks for WDSD, but I make sure that they have the same general fit and texture, lol (otherwise I find it really uncomfortable).
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Tags
socks
,
down syndrome
,
crazy socks
,
wdsd
,
trisomy21
,
mismatched socks
,
world down syndrome day
,
#rockyoursocks
