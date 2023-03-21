Previous
Next
Rocking My Socks by princessicajessica
318 / 365

Rocking My Socks

...for World Down Syndrome Day!

Just a quick snap for social media today. I always do the mismatched socks for WDSD, but I make sure that they have the same general fit and texture, lol (otherwise I find it really uncomfortable).
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise