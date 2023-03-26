Remember Flanders

This bronze sculpture is called Remember Flanders, and it was made by Canadian sculptor Ruth Abernethy. It depicts Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. John McCrae having just written his most famous poem, In Flanders Fields. This statue is outside of the Guelph Civic Museum (McCrae was from Guelph), but there's another one just like it at the National Artillery Memorial in Ottawa. The 23 poppies at the statue's base represent the 23 regiments that Canada had during the First World War.



(It's got artificial grass/turf around it; things are not that green here right now, lol)