Drizzly Day

Another drizzly day. We visited this little pond where we saw some merganser ducks (common and hooded), some robins (if you look closely, there is one in the foreground), and a kingfisher! The kingfisher was fond of the tree branch that sticks out really straight over the water... but he was not fond of me trying to take his picture! We think we'll go back on a sunnier day and hope he's there again.