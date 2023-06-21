Previous
Golden Anniversary by princessicajessica
Photo 429

Golden Anniversary

2023 is my city's 50th Anniversary-- it was formed by amalgamation in 1973. They seem to have added a "50" after the sign in front of city hall; we assume it's just for this year to mark the milestone.
21st June 2023

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
