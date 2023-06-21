Sign up
Photo 429
Golden Anniversary
2023 is my city's 50th Anniversary-- it was formed by amalgamation in 1973. They seem to have added a "50" after the sign in front of city hall; we assume it's just for this year to mark the milestone.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
430
photos
15
followers
16
following
117% complete
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
22nd June 2023 1:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sign
,
lights
,
50
,
city hall
,
1973
