Previous
Waiting for the Bus on a Rainy Day by princessicajessica
Photo 484

Waiting for the Bus on a Rainy Day

Today was grey and rainy and photos were difficult. While I was waiting in the car out front of the bank, I spotted this young couple sheltering from the rain as they waited for a bus.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise