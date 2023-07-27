Previous
Sunset at Pier 4 by princessicajessica
Sunset at Pier 4

Back in Christopher's hometown this evening, we spent a little time watching the terns at the harbour's edge. This was the view from our bench, complete with one of the terns in flight!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
