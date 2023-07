Shining Through

The town of Fergus is known for its Scottish heritage, and the design of many of the public benches downtown reflect that, with thistles shapes cut out of the metal on either side of the town's name. It was dark when we were there tonight and you couldn't see the design well looking at it straight on, but I though this one looked cool from the sidelong angle, with the ambient light casting a shadow from the bench and shining through the cut-outs to make an image of a thistle on the wall behind.