Getting On the Garden City Skyway

The view as you get on the Garden City Skyway going west, snapped through the windshield from the passenger seat, of course. I learned recently that this is the second largest bridge in Canada and I was quite surprised to find that out!



The Garden City Skyway, between St. Catharines (aka The Garden City) and Niagara-on-the-Lake, measures 2.2 kilometres in length and 40 metres high. It is part of the Queen Elizabeth Way, carrying traffic over the Welland Canal (part of the St. Lawrence Seaway) without a lift bridge interrupting the flow of traffic.



A couple of fun facts about the QEW:



1. It's not named after Queen Elizabeth II as many people assume that it is, but actually after her mother; the QEW opened to traffic in 1937, the year George VI and Queen Elizabeth were crowned, when the future Queen Elizabeth II was just a little princess.



2. When it opened, the 139km of the QEW was the longest stretch of consistent illumination in the world! It featured light standards stylized with an "ER" (for Elizabeth Regina) back then; most of them have since been removed but the originals remain in a few sections.