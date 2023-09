Cambridge's Smates Mural

This mural is found in my city's largest downtown area. It's normally hard to get a good shot of this mural as the parking lot in front of is often occupied, but I got lucky this evening!



This mural was painted by a street artist who goes by Smates. The internet tells me that he is actually Bart Smeets, and is from Mechelen, Belgium which was a big surprise for me. Personally, I find the mural a little odd, but I don't dislike it. I am quite fond of its colours and textures and details.