Photo 546
Tiny Garden Gnome and Mushroom
Photo options and opportunities were very limited today. I was trying to take a picture of this little teal-and-gold handpainted mushroom for a social media thing, and it occurred to me that it might look cute alongside one of my tiny gnomes.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
21st September 2023 1:58am
mushroom
gnome
decor
knick-knacks
tchotchkes
