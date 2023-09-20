Previous
Tiny Garden Gnome and Mushroom by princessicajessica
Photo 546

Photo options and opportunities were very limited today. I was trying to take a picture of this little teal-and-gold handpainted mushroom for a social media thing, and it occurred to me that it might look cute alongside one of my tiny gnomes.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

