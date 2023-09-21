Hello, Sparkly Kitty!

I found this bracelet tucked away while I was looking for something else today; that was exciting as, although I hadn't been missing it specifically, I hadn't seen it in a long time either and it brought back some memories for me about how it came to be part of my jewellery collection.



During our first holiday season as husband and wife, Chris and I were at a loss about how to start the first new year of our marriage. We decided very last minute (like, the morning of Dec. 31) to take roadtrip to NYC (10 hours away, if all goes well) and watch the ball drop in person. Of course the city was almost fully booked, but we managed to find a room that didn't cost us thousands (only hundreds, haha) at a suuuuuper sketchy motel in Queens. After the ball dropped we took the subway back from Manhattan, ate a really late supper of spaghetti in an all night diner, and then crashed at the sketchiest place we've ever spent a night until check-out time. In the morning we had genuine New York pizza slices for breakfast and got on the road home! As we were leaving we stopped at a bodega to grab some American snacks and a New York Times (for the crossword-- it was a BK Thursday, after all), and Chris bought me this bracelet as a souvenir of our impulsive little trip.