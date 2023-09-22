Previous
Wings in the Sky by princessicajessica
Photo 548

Wings in the Sky

I really didn't know what to try and photograph today, so I used the word of the day ("look up") for inspiration.

We parked in this particular spot near the airport, and because of the time of day we saw a lot of planes landing. There is a flight school there and all the student pilots (as well as any private pilots who don't have night ratings on their licenses) have to land before dark. The circuit was busy and every plane we saw land was one of the flight school's Cessnas, except for this one. This is a privately owned 1961 Beech P35.

I liked the wispy clouds over the runways this evening-- they kind of looked like wings! Unfortunately they'd dissipated somewhat by this point, but you can still see it somewhat I think.
Photo Details

