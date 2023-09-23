Previous
Ms. Mallard Striking a Pose by princessicajessica
Ms. Mallard Striking a Pose

Nothing went as planned today, but we went for a walk in the park around sunset and I shot a few pictures of some ducks. A couple of them came up very close to us on the shore, and one of the ducks pecked my bare toe (I was wearing sandals)-- we're not entirely sure if it was purposeful or not. I thought it was this duck, but upon seeing the photos I think it was a different one. I'd never been pecked by a duck before; it didn't hurt but it was as a very strange experience and I was a little afriad of the ducks being close to us after that!
