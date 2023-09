Surprise Encounter

Birds two days in a row! I was actually thinking I would do something architectural today, but then we were walking through a quiet little neighbourhood park and Chris spotted a Red-Tailed Hawk in a tree beside us! It was closer than they usually are (because we usually see them in especially tall trees or on hydro poles), and it was very patient about me taking its picture! I ended up with a lot of shots so enlisted Christopher's help to choose one for posting. This was his pick!