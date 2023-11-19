Adaptive Reuse-- London Armouries

I like architecture, so I was excited to see the new challenge here on 365. We had to go into London to drop something off today, so took the opportunity to try and photograph a building we like there.



Built in 1905 at a cost of $135,000, the London Armouries was home to various types of army units (infantry, cavalry, armoured, artillery, engineering, medical, and service corps!) until the late 1970s. After the Department of National Defence clsoed it, it was sold to a developer and in the late 1980s became a luxury hotel. A 20-storey glass tower was added right in the middle of the U shaped building, while the exterior walls were left in tact.



We tried to stay at this hotel once, when we were in town for a very fancy party (it was a black tie gala fundraiser for the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund, held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge), but if/when we stay there we'd like to stay in the old part of the building, and no rooms in that section were available on the night of the gala. Maybe someday!



While there photographing the building today, it occured to me that my great-grandma's brother was stationed in London throughout the duration of the First World War. I wonder if he had to spend time at this same place! And if so, whether he'd think it crazy that his nephew's granddaughter wants to splurge sometime and spend a night there, lol.