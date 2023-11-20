President's Choice Triple Chocolate Cake

I live with two men who very much enjoy chocolate.



Recently, we had take-out from a particular restaurant where, in the past, Chris has really loved the chocolate cake. Unfortunately, on this most recent "visit" we learned that they no longer serve the cake. My dad-- who will take any opportunity to bring home sweets-- then tried to find a similar cake at the grocery store instead.



Although it's called Triple Chocolate Cake, there are definitely more than three kinds of chocolate in there. It's chocolate cake, with a chocolate mousse filling, topped with two kinds of chocolate frosting, two kinds of chocolate chips, thin pieces of chocolate, pieces of brownie, and finished with both chocolate and caramel drizzles! I'm not sure it's actually that similar to the restaurant cake, but it is definitely very chocolatey and I think they both enjoyed it quite a bit!