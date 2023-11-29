Caramel Sea Salt Cake

Last time Christopher bought the lemon blueberry mini-bundts that I posted earlier this month, he discovered that the same company also makes Caramel Sea Salt Cakes and Chocolate Lava Cakes... So we've had a freezer full of individual-sized desserts for a few weeks now, lol (not actually full-- he bought one set of each kind). Tonight we tried the caramel ones. Chris liked these ones better than the others, but lemon is my preference. I'm guessing that when we eventually try the chocolate ones, those will "take the cake" for Chris, but lemon will almost certainly still be my first choice!