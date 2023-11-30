Drive-Thru Architecture

Most people who've followed me here for a while probably know this, but for anyone who doesn't-- My husband, Christopher, and I have a weekly date called BK Thursday. At some point every Thursday since early December 2012, we have eaten something from Burger King and done a crossword together. This has now been done in four different countries, including various US states and Canadian provinces. We've seen a lot of Burger Kings, lol. The most architecturally interesting one we've visited is one in Amsterdam that's shaped like a giant crown (not my photo, but-- https://www.flickr.com/photos/meteorry/241504866 ), but I also have a soft spot for this location in Waterloo, because its drive-thru lane has Tuscan columns! I don't believe I've ever seen a fast food drive-thru with columns before.