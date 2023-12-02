Previous
Love-Light by princessicajessica
Photo 624

Love-Light

Burning the candle Christopher gave me for Halloween ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-10-31 ), I caught the flame reflecting in the shape of a heart! Love is all around us!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

